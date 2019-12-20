Prizes for the end of round have been chosen. This post describes the prizes and the process of drawing the winners.
Top 50 Pirates
Every pirate in the top 50 total stats will be entered into this draw. The number 1 pirate will receive 50 entries, number 2 receives 49 entries, number 3 receives 48 entries and so on. If you carry a Top 50 EOR 27 Token your number of entries will be doubled. If you carry a Second Chance Token, your number of entries will be doubled (if you hold both, your entries are doubled twice!). To be eligible for the draw, you must not be a convict at the time of drawing and you must log in at least once during the last 10 days of the round. You can only win one prize.
The prizes for this draw are:
1st Prize: You have the choice of one of the following:
(a) TCL 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV
- or - (b) Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Gold
- or - (c) LG 24-Inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync
- or - (d) Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, 15.6 inches Full HD IPS Display, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, Vega 3 Graphics, 4GB DDR4, 128GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10 in S Mode
- or - (e) Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones
- or - (f) LEGO Technic Rough Terrain Crane 42082 Building Kit (4056 Pieces)
- or - (g) Samsung T5 Portable SSD - 2TB - USB 3.1 External SSD
- or - (h) $750 in-game credit
- or - (i) $350 in-game credit + Golden Ticket: Season Pass - Instant win on every monthly prize draw for the next round
2nd Prize: You have the choice of one of the following:
(a) Sceptre 43 inches 1080p LED TV (2018)
- or - (b) Lenovo Smart Tab M10 10.1” Android Tablet 32GB
- or - (c) Dell 27 LED backlit LCD Monitor IPS Full HD 1080p
- or - (d) Acer Chromebook 15, Intel Atom X5-E8000 Quad-Core Processor, 15.6" HD, 4GB LPDDR3, 16GB eMMC
- or - (e) LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 Fun Robot Building Set and Educational Coding Kit for Kids, STEM Learning Toy (847 Pieces)
- or - (f) WD 10TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive - USB 3.0
- or - (g) $400 in-game credit
- or - (h) Golden Ticket: Season Pass - Instant win on every monthly prize draw for the next round
3rd Prize: You have the choice of one of the following:
(a) Huawei MediaPad T3 Android Tablet with 7" IPS Display, Quad Core, Android M + EMUI, WiFi, Space Gray
- or - (b) Acer 21.5 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Ultra-Thin Zero Frame Monitor
- or - (c) Ring Video Doorbell with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Installation - Satin Nickel
- or - (d) TP-Link AC1900 Smart WiFi Router - High Speed MU- MIMO Router, Dual Band, Gigabit, VPN Server, Beamforming.
- or - (e) LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Model Rocket (1900 pieces)
- or - (f) $250 in-game credit
4th Prize: You have the choice of one of the following:
(a) D-Link Wireless N 300 Mbps Home Cloud App-Enabled Broadband Router
- or - (b) Cooler Master Devastator 3 Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo, 7 Color Mode LED Backlit, Media Keys, 4 DPI Settings
- or - (c) Yabano Espresso Machine, 3.5Bar Espresso Coffee Maker, Espresso and Cappuccino Machine with Milk Frother, Espresso Maker with Steamer
- or - (d) Hot Wheels Track Builder Total Turbo Takeover Track Set
- or - (e) $150 in-game credit
5th Prize:
$100 in-game credit
6th Prize:
$50 in-game credit
7th Prize:
$25 in-game credit
End of Round Golden Tickets
To be eligible for the draw, you must not be a convict at the time of drawing and you must log in at least once during the last 10 days of the round. You can only win one prize.
1st Prize: You have the choice of one of the following:
2nd Prize: You have the choice of one of the following:
3rd Prize: You have the choice of one of the following:
4th Prize:
$100 in-game credit
5th Prize:
$50 in-game credit
6th Prize:
$25 in-game credit
Referral Golden Tickets:
To be eligible for the draw, you must not be a convict at the time of drawing. If you are a newly referred player you must not have played Walk My Plank before. Prize must be claimed within 14 days. You can only win one prize.
1st Prize: You have the choice of one of the following:
2nd Prize:
(b) $100 in-game credit
Top 3 Fleets:
ALL fleets will get their prize pool, distributed at the fleet leader's discretion, regardless of standing.
The top three fleets by booty points (if booty points are equal, oldest fleet takes precedence) will also receive the following:
1st Fleet: - Special collectible for all members - ***and you get to name it (within reason - no personal attacks!)*** - 30 privateer and 30 admiral days for each fleet member that has been in the fleet for at least 10 days at the end of the round.
2nd Fleet: - Special collectible for all members - 20 privateer and 20 admiral days for each fleet member that has been in the fleet for at least 10 days at the end of the round.
3rd Fleet: - Special collectible for all members - 15 privateer and 15 admiral days for each fleet member that has been in the fleet for at least 10 days at the end of the round.
To be eligible for privateer and admiral days, your fleet must have a home port every midnight from November 12th, and you may only change your home port a maximum of 4 times. Dropping and claiming the same port also counts as changing.
Caveats:
- After winners are announced, they do not become official until 24 hours after the announcement. If there are any disputes or discrepancies, one or more prizes may be redrawn within that 24 hour period. After 24 hours, all winners are final and no further correspondence will be entered into.
- Please note that if you are outside of the United States, I will do my best to ensure you are able to get the listed prize, but if it is not available in your area I reserve the right to substitute a similar prize of the same USD value from a retailer in your country.
- If your chosen prize is no longer available due to supplier difficulties, a similar prize of equal value may be substituted after consultation with the winner.
A big thank you to everyone who has donated this round. Without you, we could not run the game with the required bandwidth and on the expensive hardware and these prizes would not be possible!