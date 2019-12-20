Start playing and keep playing to unlock more features, opportunities and discover more areas to pillage, while plundering and keelhauling your rivals!

What sets Walk My Plank apart from other text based RPGs are a multitude of things to do, from searching for buried treasure, exploring the seas, smuggling goods and trading, all while completing epic quests. Walk My Plank has regular updates so there's always something new.

When you join Walk My Plank you'll be thrown into the deep end of the Caribbean, where you'll require both brains and brawn to make it to the top. Choose which path to take as you build your stats, and climb the ranks of the legendary pirates.